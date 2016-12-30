Woman shot in face Thursday afternoon

( KTRS ) Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in the face. Police say the incident happened just after 4:40pm Thursday afternoon in the 4000 block of Delmar. The woman’s current condition is unknown at this time. No further details have been released.
