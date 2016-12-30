Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Woman shot in face Thursday afternoon

Woman shot in face Thursday afternoon

Local

Woman shot in face Thursday afternoon

( KTRS ) Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in the face. Police say the incident happened just after 4:40pm Thursday afternoon in the 4000 block of Delmar. The woman’s current condition is unknown at this time. No further details have been released.

Written by:
2016/12/30 1:16 AM
Woman shot in face Thursday afternoon

( KTRS ) Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in the face.

Police say the incident happened just after 4:40pm Thursday afternoon in the 4000 block of Delmar.

The woman’s current condition is unknown at this time. No further details have been released.

Tagged: , , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!