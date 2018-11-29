Author: Glenn Fuselier

Published: November 29, 2018 12:51 AM CST

(KTRS) St. Louis MO A woman who was stabbed in the face while shopping at the Family Dollar on St. Charles Rock Road has died. Breckenridge Hills Police say 65-year-old Marybeth Gaeng was jumped by 34-year-old Cameka Cathey in the store Tuesday morning. Authorities say Cathey grabbed the knives off the shelf and chose her victim randomly. Cathey is charged with first degree murder. Police say she recently had been arrested for another crime.