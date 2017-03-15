Woman struck and killed in north St. Louis

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

2017/03/15 2:39 AM
( KTRS ) Police in north St. Louis are reporting a fatal collision.

Authorities report that a woman died Tuesday night, just after 11 pm, after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and Calvary.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

