Woman struck and killed in north St. Louis

( KTRS ) Police in north St. Louis are reporting a fatal collision.

Authorities report that a woman died Tuesday night, just after 11 pm, after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and Calvary.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.