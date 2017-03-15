Woman struck and killed in north St. Louis

( KTRS ) Police in north St. Louis are reporting a fatal collision. Authorities report that a woman died Tuesday night, just after 11 pm, after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and Calvary. The woman’s identity has not been released at this time. The driver of the vehicle remained at […]
( KTRS ) Police in north St. Louis are reporting a fatal collision.
Authorities report that a woman died Tuesday night, just after 11 pm, after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and Calvary.
The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.