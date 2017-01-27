Woman who arrived at hospital with gunshot wound is suspect at earlier shootout

( KTRS ) Authorities say a woman who arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, was not the victim but a suspect in an earlier shoot out.

At around 4:30 am Thursday morning police say they were called by a 35 yr old man that said he had just been shot at by his ex-girlfriend.

The victim stated he and the suspect, were involved in an argument earlier in the evening. When he returned to his house, in the 5200 block of Maffit, the suspect got out of her vehicle, displayed a firearm and began shooting. The man returned fire, striking the woman in the back. She then fled the scene and drove herself to hospital.

She is said to be in stable condition.

No further details have been released, the investigation is ongoing.