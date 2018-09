St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found outside of a north St. Louis warehouse.

Police say a worker made the discovered the victim in a loading dock area of the warehouse on St. Louis Avenue near Goodfellow at just before 1:30 a.m. Police are calling the woman’s death suspicious.

There’s no word on a possible cause of death. The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.