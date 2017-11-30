Ferguson, MO (KTRS) Nursing home workers at Christian Care Home in Ferguson are officially on strike.

The workers, who are members of SEIU walked off the job at 6:30 a.m. Friday. Union leaders say the workers decided to go on strike following what they believe to be ownership’s ongoing refusal to obey labor law and to bargain with the facility’s 100 workers in good faith and its unjust contract offers. The parties met with federal mediators on Thursday, but were unable to reach a resolution.

At a Thursday press conference announcing the strike, Rev. Tommie Pierson called upon Christian Care Home board members to uphold the Christian values upon which their association was founded.

Workers have filed an unfair labor practice (ULP) charge against Christian Care Home for allegedly making unilateral changes to staffing, hours and schedules, failing to answer grievances, cancelling scheduled bargaining meetings and not being available for bargaining, failing to provide relevant information in a timely manner, and otherwise restricting workers in the exercise of their rights.

The National Labor Relations Board is currently investigating that charge.