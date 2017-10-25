Sherman, IL (KTRS) A St. Louis born World War II soldier will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The remains of Staff Sergeant Michael Aiello arrived at St. Louis-Lambert Airport on Wednesday afternoon. His remains were escorted from the airport by the Patriot Guard and others up Interstate 55 to Sherman, Illinois.

Aiello was born in St. Louis in 1909. His family later moved to Sherman. Aiello was 35-years-old when he went missing in action back in 1944. Eight years ago unidentified remains disinterred from an American cemetery in Belgium were identified through DNA as Aiello’s.

Aiello will be buried at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield on Saturday at 10 a.m.