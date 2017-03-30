World Wide Technology on People Magazine’s “Companies That Care” List

St. Louis (KTRS) A local company is on People Magazine’s 2017 list of “Companies That Care.” World Wide Technology landed at number 47 on the list of 50 world-wide companies. The list is based on 370-thousand employees’ survey responses to the firm Great Places To Work. Employees rated how their companies treat them on a day-to-day basis. Also taken into account were employees’ comments on their company’s benefits, financial donations and volunteerism.