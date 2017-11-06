ST. LOUIS (KTRS) World Wide Technology’s new headquarters in Maryland Heights at Westport Plaza is open for business. Officials opened the new complex at a ribbon-cutting Tuesday afternoon.

Co-founder and CEO of World Wide Technology, Jim Kavanaugh, says they built the new headquarter complex to serve the needs of employees as as well as clients from around the world. The new headquarter complex is seven stories tall and is LEED certified with one of the largest LED screens in the U.S. in its 300-seat auditorium.

World Wide Technology began in St. Louis more than 25 years ago and has grown to become one of St. Louis’ biggest employers. This year, Fortune Magazine ranked it among the 100 best companies to work for.