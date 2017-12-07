ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an Arnold police officer who was shot in the head by a handcuffed burglary suspect is undergoing a second surgery in an attempt to save his life.

Arnold police posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon that 44-year-old Ryan O’Connor was in “very critical condition.” The post also said “We are praying, we would like for you to do so as well.”

O’Connor was rushed to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County on Tuesday after being shot by 29-year-old Chad Klahs.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Captain Gary Higginbotham says Klahs apparently fatally shot himself after wounding the officer. Higginbotham said officers confiscated a gun from Klahs when he was arrested, but he apparently had another one.

Late Wednesday police posted on Facebook that medical staff had told O’Connor’s family he had a potentially long, hard road to recovery.