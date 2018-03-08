Washington, MO (KTRS) An employee with the Washington School District is in custody in an investigation that prompted the school officials to abruptly cancel classes for the day.

Police haven’t elaborated on why the employee was taken into custody, but are expected to release more information later today.

EarlyThursday morning, school officials tweeted this message:

“We regret to inform you that the School District of Washington will be closed today due to a situation that is currently being investigated by the Washington Police Department. Although there isn’t any threat to our schools, more time is needed to analyze this concern.”