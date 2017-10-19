St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The lone survivor of a quadruple shooting is being honored by the city of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Board Of Aldermen approved a resolution on Friday to honor 7-year-old Deniya Irving. She along with her parents, and another adult were gunned down in north St. Louis back in June.

Deniya was critically wounded and was expected to survive. Although she has a long road to recovering, Deniya continues to improve and is back in school.

The resolution was thanks to a suggestion on Facebook by FOX 2’s Elliot Davis.