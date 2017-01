Jim Tudor’s Top 10 Films of 2016!

Jim Tudor, President of the St. Louis Film Critics Association and Co-Founder of ZekeFilm.org, joined Max Foizey and Josh Gilbert on 550 KTRS to discuss his top 10 films of 2016!

By Max Foizey