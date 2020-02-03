Lebec, Cal. (AP) The California Highway Patrol says a gunman opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus, killing one passenger and wounding five others before the driver pulled over onto the shoulder and managed to force the killer off. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and authorities say the the motive is unknown. The bus was traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco on Interstate 5 at the time of the shooting early Monday. Two of the victims are hospitalized in serious condition.