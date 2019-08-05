Rock Hill, MO (KTRS) Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting in Rock Hill that took the life of a Hazelwood man.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 25-year-old Rayshaun McDonald and 32-year-old Themon Ryan with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 35-year-old Ashland Tate.

The incident occurred at around 10 P.M. Friday in the 1000 block of Raritan Drive. Rock Hill police found Tate lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. McDonald and Ryan were found in a nearby vehicle with blood on the passenger seat near a bullet hole, and a 9mm shell casing. A search of McDonalds’ apartment yeilded a 9mm handgun.

Both men are being held on $75,000 bond.