Pine Lawn, MO (KTRS) Two Pine Lawn daycare workers are charged after surveillance video shows them abusing children.

Prosecutors say that on February 1st, an ambulance took a 3-year-old girl to the hospital where she received seven stitches following an incident at Brighter Day Care and Preschool. Surveillance video shows a teacher, 27-year-old Wilma Brown, throwing the girl against a cabinet.

While reviewing surveillance video, detectives with the North County Police Cooperative discovered a second case of abuse involving a 4-year-old girl. The video from February 4th showed 22-year-old Ariana Silver carrying the girl by her foot and dropping her on a cot.

Brown and Silver are both charged with felony child abuse. Silver was taken into custody, but Brown remains at-large.

If you have any information regarding Brown’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the North County Police Cooperative at 314-428-7374.