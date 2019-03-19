ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men are hospitalized after separate and unrelated officer-involved shootings a few hours apart in St. Louis County.

A 61-year-old man was shot by a University City officer around 6 a.m. Tuesday. A woman told police her husband was armed and making threats.

She escaped the house but the man allegedly pointed a gun at police and said, “You are going to have to kill me.”

A 26-year-old officer shot the man twice, critically wounding him.

Another man was shot by St. Louis County police shortly after noon. Police responding to a call about a suspicious person at a business found the man in an apartment complex basement.

Police say the man threatened officers with a metal pipe, forcing a 37-year-old officer to shoot. The man is hospitalized with serious injuries.