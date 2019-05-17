Tune in to listen to the Preakness Stakes Seminar Friday, May 17th at 6:30 pm with Jay Randolph, Sr. and Doug Nachman. Doug Nachman’s picks are: 2-134912 9-123412 Related PostsBlues Fall to Sharks 5-4 in OT as Game Three Ends in ControversyMay 16, 20192019 PGA Champsionship Updates with Brandon WeiseMay 15, 2019Blues Drop Game 1 in San JoseMay 12, 2019Blues and Sharks Tangle Again in Conf. FinalsMay 9, 2019Blues Advance in 2-1 Double OT ClassicMay 8, 20192019 Kentucky Derby Seminar PicksMay 3, 2019