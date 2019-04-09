Edwardsville, IL (KTRS) A metro-east man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted for his part in the 2013 murder and dismemberment of 30-year-old Courtney Coats of Alton.

35-year-old Brandon Chittum was found guilty Monday of 1st degree murder and other charges. Co-defendant Patrick Chase was sentenced to 65 years back in July of 2014 for his part in the murder.

Courtney Coats went missing in 2013. Her body was later found near the Illinois river in East Hardin.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation, which usually takes six to eight weeks.