St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Three people are dead and two others injured following a shooting in north St. Louis Monday night.

Officers were responding to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Shreve when one gunshot victim directed them to the home.

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden spoke to reporters at the scene, and said, “The investigation led to inside of the home and they discovered four other persons that had been shot, three of the persons have since been declared deceased.”

Investigators are trying to determine the relationship of the victims, and what they were doing inside the home.