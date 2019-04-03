St. Louis, MO (KTRS) 3 metro-east men are convicted in a kickback and healthcare fraud scheme.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office of Eastern Missouri, 53-year-old Rueben Goodwin, 58-year-old Phillip Jones, and 47-year-old Dwight McTizic were convicted Tuesday of 11 counts of health care fraud and other charges.

AMS Medical Laboratory in St. Louis paid illegal kickbacks to Goodwin, Jones, and McTizic for referring blood, saliva, and urine specimens to AMS, who then submitted reimbursement claims to Medicare and Medicaid for tests performed. The practice is prohibited by the Federal Anti-Kickback law.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 12th.