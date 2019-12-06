The US Navy is confirming that a shooter and three others are dead after an attack at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said 11 people were shot in Friday’s assault. Base commander Capt. Timothy Kinsella Jr. says the base will remain closed until further notice. The fatal shooting was the second at a U.S. naval base this week. A sailor whose submarine was docked at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, opened fire on three civilian employees Wednesday, killing two before taking his own life.