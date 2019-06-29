Springfield IL (KTRS) Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a $45 billion plan Friday to build and upgrade bridges, roads, schools, and parks across the state.
Pritzker says “Rebuild Illinois” is the most comprehensive reconstruction effort in his state’s history and the projects will create 540,000 jobs. The plan sets aside $33.2 billion for transportation projects, $4.3 billion for state facilities, $3.5 billion for education projects, and $1.2 billion for environmental projects.
Illinois will raise its gas tax by 19 cents a gallon and the cigarette tax by $1 a pack to fund the projects beginning July 1. The state also plans to increase gambling.
By Glenn Fuselier