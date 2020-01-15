St. Louis, MO (KTRS) 5 area residents are jailed on federal drug trafficking charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 15 people were arrested yesterday, including 31-year-old Miguel Silva-Torres of St. Ann, 57-year-old Frank Stogsdill of O’Fallon Missouri, 58-year-old David Henderson of Bonne Terre, 35-year-old Royce Spann of St. Louis, and 48-year-old Randall Bryant of Desoto.

The five men were added in a sealed superseding indictment that details the seizures of drugs, money, and firearms from the group.

The indictment says the conspiracy reached nearly halfway across the country, and included seizures in St. Louis, Kansas City, and California.