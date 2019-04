St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A woman is in custody following a homicide that occurred in north city Wednesday.

According to police, the Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 56-year-old Darlene Brison with 1st degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of a 49-year-old African-American man in the 900 block of Elias. The man was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Brison admitted to shooting the man during a physical altercation.