(St. Charles – KTRS) St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar announced today that 61-year old Earl Webster Cox has been charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, and sodomy in the death of 9-year old Angie Housman in 1993. Cox is currently a patient in a federal medical facility in North Carolina. He had been convicted on child pornography and sexual assault charges. Lohmar credits DNA evidence in identifying Cox as the suspect. He says more arrests may be made in the case. Cox will be brought back to Missouri for trial. Housman, of St. Ann, was kidnapped shortly after getting off her school bus near her home. Lohmar says Cox lived nearby at the time.