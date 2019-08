St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A 63-year-old man is charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in a pickup truck parked in north city Friday night.

Willie Little was charged yesterday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

The bodies of 41-year-old Toni Washburn and 62-year-old Mark Kuhlenberg, both of St. Louis, were found Friday inside the truck in the 1100 block of N. Market.