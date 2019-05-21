Rough weather is headed for the St. Louis area. Get ready for high winds, large hail, and the possibility of tornadoes this evening as severe thunderstorms approach. The storms are expected to arrive after 6:00 this evening.

Heavy rain is expected to continue across most of Missouri as a line of storms moves through the state, increasing the likelihood of flooding the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.

The National Weather Service said a line of thunderstorms and rain will move eastward through the day Tuesday. Moderate flooding is forecast along the major rivers and their tributaries.