St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A 10-year-old boy is critically shot in the chest while sitting on his front porch in the 4700 block of Page Avenue Friday night. Four other people were on the porch, including the child’s father. The boy was the only one struck.



Police say occupants in a dark-colored car fired several shots from a high powered assault rifle onto the porch. Page was shut down for some time.



Earlier this month, 6 kids were struck by bullets in four separate street shootings, and four of the kids have died. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden wants someone to come forward to help catch this shooter.



St. Louis Homicide is handling the investigation.

By Glenn Fuselier