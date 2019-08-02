Ferguson, MO (KTRS) On the fifth anniversary of the shooting of Michael Brown, the City of Ferguson is getting a multi-million dollar development.

Health & Homes Stl., a non-profit organization comprised of a number of St. Louis companies, like World Wide Technology, Emerson, and Mercy, made the announcement Thursday.

The $80 Million development, called the Westflo District, will be located on West Florissant, and will feature a Mercy Healcare Center, Fields Foods Grocery Store, and an Electro Savings Credit Union, among others. The plan also includes upgrades to infrastructure, like new sidewalks and street lights.

The project is expected to be completed in about 3 years.