Two men are in custody following a road rage shooting in the 6200 block of S. Lindbergh Boulevard near Flori just after 3:00 o’clock Monday afternoon, according to St. Louis County Police.. The injured man is in his 30’s. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The shooting occurred while the man was driving with four children in the vehicle. The children were not harmed. The two suspects were taken into custody during a traffic stop shortly after the shooting.

The following details are from St. Louis County Police:

On October 14, 2019 at approximately 3:11 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the South County Precinct responded to the 6200 block of South Lindbergh Blvd. for a call for service regarding shots fired. A male victim in his 30s suffered an apparent gunshot wound in the 6000 block of South Lindbergh Blvd., where suspect(s) fired a gun at him. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At the time of the incident, he had four children, each under the age of 11 (11, 9, 5, 3), with him in his vehicle. The children were uninjured.

Almost simultaneously, at 3:12 PM, other St. Louis County Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Lindbergh Blvd. and Rusty Rd. on a vehicle that was improperly using the shoulder to pass traffic. That vehicle is a Mitsubishi GTS, red in color. Further investigation would reveal that vehicle stopped was the suspect vehicle of the shooting. Two adult males occupied the vehicle and both have been taken into custody without incident.

The investigation remains very active, but at this time, the shooting seems to be related to a road rage incident.

Please contact officers at the Affton Southwest Precinct at 314-638-5550 if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.