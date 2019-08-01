The latest: The mother and child have been found in Rolla, Missouri. No word on the suspect.

AMBER ALERT

For further information please contact: Maries County Sheriff’s Office

573-422-3381

08/01/2019

EMPHASIS: Amber Alert

State of Missouri Amber Alert

The Maries County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for an abduction incident that occurred at 32498 Maries County Road 213 at 1:40 PM on 08/01/2019.

Abducted Is:

Dominque Summerford, male, age 10-11 months.

Vehicle Information:

Dark Colored GMC or Chevrolet Pickup last seen towards Vienna, MO. With four tires in bed of the vehicle.

Possible suspects or associates are believed to be:

An unknown white or Hispanic, male, black hair and black beard, wearing a tee shirt with dragon.

Brief circumstances regarding the abducted child incident

Alison Summerford, is a white, female, age 22, Summerford is 5 months pregnant; and her child were abducted at gun point from her residence on Maries County Road 213. Possibly en route to the Arkansas area.

Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Maries County Sheriff’s Office at 573-422-3381.