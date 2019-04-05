The latest: Police say the children have been found safe and are being reunited with their mother.

Earlier…

AMBER ALERT

For further information please contact: St. Charles Police Department

636-949-3300

04/05/2019

EMPHASIS: Amber Alert

State of Missouri Amber Alert

The St. Charles Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for an abduction incident that occurred at 2009 Santa Monica St. at 10:30 a.m. on 04/05/2019.

Abducted Is:

Alexia Marez a hispanic, female, age 1

Fernando Marez a hispanic, male, age 3

Vehicle Information:

tan 4 door passenger car bearing partial MO or IL license, E15 last seen westbound from the scene.

Possible suspects or associates are believed to be:

Fernando Marez, a hispanic, male, age 24, hgt 507, 145 lbs, unknown hair, unknown eyes, unknown complexion, wearing blue t-shirt, black vest, dark blue jeans, and champion shoes. tattoos of the children’s names on both arms.

Unknown Name, a hispanic, male

Unknown Name, a hispanic, female

The abducted child is:

Alexia Marez, is a hispanic, male, age 1, hgt unk, unk lbs, black hair, unk eyes, unk complexion, with unk physical marks, wearing white and pink flower onesie and blue pants.

Fernando Marez, is a hispanic, male, age 3, hgt unk, unk lbs, black hair, unk eyes, unk complexion, with unknown physical marks, wearing blue shirt and grey sweatpants .

Brief circumstances regarding the abducted child incident

Biological father physically assaulted the mother of the children and threated to kill one of the children before leaving the scene with another unknown hispanic male and female.

Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.