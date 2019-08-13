St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Ameren Missouri’s first community solar facility is now operational.

Monday, the company announced that the Ameren Missouri Lambert Community Solar Center is now serving customers – and that plans are in place to develop future community solar sites.

The Community Solar program allows eligible customers to participate in solar generation without installing or maintaining solar panels on their property.

Through the program, customers can sign up to purchase 100-kilowatt-hour blocks of solar energy generated at Ameren Missouri’s Community Solar facility.