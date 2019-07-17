ST. LOUIS (July 17, 2019) – In advance of the high temperatures and even higher heat

index for the St. Louis region later this week, Ameren Missouri is sharing simple cooling

and energy efficiency tips to help you increase savings and maintain comfort while

reducing energy use.

“It’s possible to stay cool while saving money,” said Bill Davis, director of energy solutions

at Ameren Missouri. “With the triple digit heat index forecasted for later this week, just a

few of these tips can make an immediate impact and result in long-term savings.”

Cooling Tips

1. Install a smart thermostat. These devices can reduce energy use by 10 to 20% if

you program them to raise the temperature during the day when no one is home.

2. Use blinds and blackout curtains. This helps keep out sunlight and keep the

inside cooler.

3. Use ceiling fans. Ceiling fans can make a room feel four degrees cooler, so you

can set the thermostat higher and reduce your bill. It is also important to set your

fan to run counterclockwise in the summer to push cold air down.

4. Replace incandescent light bulbs with LEDs. The average U.S. household

has about 70 lightbulbs. Just one ENERGY STAR® certified LED bulb uses 90%

less energy than old incandescent bulbs and can save you $80 over its lifetime.

Replacing your home’s five most frequently used light fixtures or bulbs with

ENERGY STAR® certified models can save you $45 each year. LED bulbs are

also much cooler – operating at 87 degrees as compared to an average of 335

degrees for an incandescent bulb.

5. Seal uncontrolled air leaks. You can save 10 to 20% on your energy bills by

installing weather stripping around windows and doors and ensuring fireplace

dampers are shut.

Incentives and Rebates

Ameren Missouri electric customers can go online to access innovative ways to reduce

their energy usage and save money on their energy statements without sacrificing

comfort. Customers can purchase ENERGY STAR® LED bulbs and smart thermostats

and take advantage of $120 million in incentives and rebates at

AmerenMissouriSavings.com.

Limited Income Customers Assistance Resources

In 2018, Ameren Missouri launched a $5 million energy assistance program designed to

help limited income customers address immediate needs and keep bills lower over time.

The three-year program aims to empower Ameren Missouri’s community partners, such

as the United Way and other agencies, to administer energy assistance programs and

long-term sustained energy improvements. These programs include weatherization

support and equipment repair for residential customers. To see if they qualify for energy

assistance funds, Ameren Missouri customers can:

• Contact Cool Down St. Louis by visiting CoolDownStLouis.org for immediate

crisis energy assistance.

• Contact a local weatherization agency or the United Way at 2-1-1 for new

weatherization support and sustainability program assistance.

Ameren Missouri funds this Energy Outreach program with corporate earnings, not as a

charge to customers.

