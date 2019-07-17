ST. LOUIS (July 17, 2019) – In advance of the high temperatures and even higher heat
index for the St. Louis region later this week, Ameren Missouri is sharing simple cooling
and energy efficiency tips to help you increase savings and maintain comfort while
reducing energy use.
“It’s possible to stay cool while saving money,” said Bill Davis, director of energy solutions
at Ameren Missouri. “With the triple digit heat index forecasted for later this week, just a
few of these tips can make an immediate impact and result in long-term savings.”
Cooling Tips
1. Install a smart thermostat. These devices can reduce energy use by 10 to 20% if
you program them to raise the temperature during the day when no one is home.
2. Use blinds and blackout curtains. This helps keep out sunlight and keep the
inside cooler.
3. Use ceiling fans. Ceiling fans can make a room feel four degrees cooler, so you
can set the thermostat higher and reduce your bill. It is also important to set your
fan to run counterclockwise in the summer to push cold air down.
4. Replace incandescent light bulbs with LEDs. The average U.S. household
has about 70 lightbulbs. Just one ENERGY STAR® certified LED bulb uses 90%
less energy than old incandescent bulbs and can save you $80 over its lifetime.
Replacing your home’s five most frequently used light fixtures or bulbs with
ENERGY STAR® certified models can save you $45 each year. LED bulbs are
also much cooler – operating at 87 degrees as compared to an average of 335
degrees for an incandescent bulb.
5. Seal uncontrolled air leaks. You can save 10 to 20% on your energy bills by
installing weather stripping around windows and doors and ensuring fireplace
dampers are shut.
Incentives and Rebates
Ameren Missouri electric customers can go online to access innovative ways to reduce
their energy usage and save money on their energy statements without sacrificing
comfort. Customers can purchase ENERGY STAR® LED bulbs and smart thermostats
and take advantage of $120 million in incentives and rebates at
AmerenMissouriSavings.com.
Limited Income Customers Assistance Resources
In 2018, Ameren Missouri launched a $5 million energy assistance program designed to
help limited income customers address immediate needs and keep bills lower over time.
The three-year program aims to empower Ameren Missouri’s community partners, such
as the United Way and other agencies, to administer energy assistance programs and
long-term sustained energy improvements. These programs include weatherization
support and equipment repair for residential customers. To see if they qualify for energy
assistance funds, Ameren Missouri customers can:
• Contact Cool Down St. Louis by visiting CoolDownStLouis.org for immediate
crisis energy assistance.
• Contact a local weatherization agency or the United Way at 2-1-1 for new
weatherization support and sustainability program assistance.
Ameren Missouri funds this Energy Outreach program with corporate earnings, not as a
charge to customers.
Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years,
and the company’s electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri’s
mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 127,000 natural gas
customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company’s service area covers 64
counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more
information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or
Facebook.com/AmerenMissour