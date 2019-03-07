Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) The Missouri Public Service Commission approves an agreement allowing Ameren Missouri to build a wind farm in northwestern Missouri.

The 157 megawatt power plant, known as the Brickyard Hills Wind Facility, would be constructed, owned, and operated by Ameren Missouri in Atchison County.

Under the agreement, Ameren Missouri will comply with various provisions intended to mitigate the impact of the wind project on the environment and Missouri wildlife.

Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.26 million customers in Missouri.