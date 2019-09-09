Lake Ozark, MO (KTRS) Ameren Missouri’s Bagnell Dam at Lake of the Ozarks wins an international award. The company’s “Bagnell Dam Stabilization Project” was awarded the 2019 Top Plant Award by Power magazine.

The project was completed 3 months ahead of schedule and on budget in September of 2018, and was the first major structural update in over 30 years for the dam.

The 85-year-old hydroelectric dam holds back 600 billion gallons of water from the Osage River at Lake of the Ozarks and is a source of clean energy for the entire state.