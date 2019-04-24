The husband of the woman who was burned to death in her vehicle Monday in O’Fallon, Illinois has now been charged with her murder. The first degree murder charges filed by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office against 36-year-old Andrew Montez McKissick. He was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee and is being held pending extradition to Illinois on unrelated charges. His wife was found burned to death in her vehicle near O’Fallon Family Sports Park Monday morning. 35-year-old Sherry Billups was apparently set on fire in her vehicle and died at the scene.