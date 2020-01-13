(AP) Popular anger is swelling in Iran over the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian jetliner and the government’s attempt to conceal its role in the tragedy. Online videos appeared to show security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protests in the streets. Iranians already are suffering under crippling U.S. sanctions, and they have expressed shock and outrage over the plane crash that killed scores of young people. They also decried the misleading statements from top officials, who only admitted responsibility three days later in the face of mounting evidence. Video verified by The Associated Press show protesters scattering amid clouds of tear gas Sunday night. In another, a woman is carried away as people shout that she is wounded by gunfire.