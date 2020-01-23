New York, NY (AP) Actress Annabella Sciorra is confronting Harvey Weinstein at his New York City rape trial.

With her voice quivering, Sciorra testified Thursday about an accusation she kept largely private for decades: That Weinstein pushed his way into her apartment, pinned her to a bed and raped her in the early 1990s. It’s the first of several expected confrontations between Weinstein and his accusers at a watershed trial for the #MeToo movement. He has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

Weinstein is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on a former “Project Runway” production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013.