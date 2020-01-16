St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The 8th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Tribute Breakfast was held on Thursday at St. Louis University.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Saint Louis University hosted the event, which drew a huge crowd. Noted journalist Roland Martin served as the keynote speaker.

During his speech, Martin urged the audience to follow the actions of the late civil rights leader. “We want to celebrate this mythical figure as if there was nothing of substance underneath him. He was a man of more than giving speeches.” Martin said.

Several individuals and businesses were honored during the event for their community contributions. Those included:

William Lacy Clay, U.S. Representative (D) from Missouri’s First Congressional District.

Denise Hooks-Anderson, M.D., SLUCare family medicine physician and assistant professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine in the School of Medicine.

Art McCoy, Ph.D., superintendent of the Jennings School District.

Wendell Kimbrough, chief executive officer, ARCHES St. Louis, and member of the Board of Directors for Gateway Center for Giving.