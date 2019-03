Collinsville, IL (KTRS) An Illinois State trooper is hospitalized after being hit by a passing motorist while investigating an accident.

Police say this happened at just before 11 p.m. Wednesday when the trooper was standing outside of his vehicle along I-55 at i-255 in Collinsville. The trooper was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

At least 14 first responders have been hit this year in Illinois while working accidents, according to Illinois State Police.