St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Another St. Louis-area child has been killed in gunfire.

Police say a 7-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were shot late Monday afternoon in the 3500 block of North 11 Street in north St. Louis. The other victim is in critical condition. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests. Police haven’t released the child’s name.

The 7-year-old victim is among a dozen of St. Louis-area children killed in gunfire this summer. Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).