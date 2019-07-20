Branson, MO (KTRS) Yesterday marked the one year anniversary of the deadly duck boat tragedy in Branson. The tour boat sank after a severe storm swept over Table Rock Lake with 31 people aboard watercraft.





Nine of the 17 people killed were from Survivor Tia Coleman’s family. Coleman said she still cannot believe the events of that horrific day.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is calling on Federal Officials to release their reports saying they have had more than enough time to wrap up their investigations.

By Glenn Fuselier