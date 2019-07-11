Washington D.C. (KTRS) A bill aimed at preventing officer suicide, sponsored by Republican U.S. Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley, is on it’s way to President Trump’s desk.

Wednesday, the House passed the “Supporting and Treating Officers in Crisis Act” – a bipartisan bill providing grant funding for suicide-prevention and mental health services for police officers. Democratic Senator from Illinois, Dick Durban, cosponsored the bill, among others.

President Trump is expected to sign the bill in the coming days.

Suicide is the number one cause of death for police officers in the U.S.