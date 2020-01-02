Tokyo, Japan (AP) Asian shares are mostly higher on optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal as regional markets open for the new year’s first day of trading. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.1% and the Shanghai Composite gained 1.1%. South Korea’s Kospi was lower, while Tokyo was still closed for the New Year’s holiday. President Donald Trump said an initial trade deal with China would be signed later this month. North Korea’s promise to soon reveal a new strategic weapon weighed on sentiments. China’s central bank is also lowering its reserve requirement, a move welcome because it frees money for lending ahead of the Lunar New Year.