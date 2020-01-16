(KTRS) Detectives need assistance locating a suspect in the attempted robbery at a St. Louis Community Credit Union. The incident occurred on January 8 at 1:40 p.m. in the 44-hundred block of Chippewa. The suspect is a white male between 5′ 7″ and 5’10”. According to detectives he entered the business and passed a threatening note to a teller announcing a robbery. The suspect did not display a weapon and fled on foot without obtaining any money. No injuries were reported during this incident. We have posted his photo at KTRS.com. Anyone with information can anonymously contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).