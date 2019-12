Attorneys involved in a lawsuit against the University of Missouri over an open records request are seeking $345,000 in fees from the university. The lawsuit stems from a dispute that began in 2015, when the university asked the animal rights group Beagle Freedom Project to pay more than $82,000 for records related to dogs and cats used in research. ¬†The motion for fees was filed this week by Attorneys Eric Crinnian and Dan Kolde. Circuit Judge Jeff Harris¬†ruled in November that the university knowingly violated the Sunshine Law. A university spokesman said the school is reviewing the judge’s decision and the new motion.