University City, MO (KTRS) The Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners is giving President and CEO Taulby Roach the green light to explore possible options for assuming control of the beleaguered Loop Trolley. The board made the move in a vote yesterday.

The effort is strictly focused on evaluating potential options to avoid a default on federal transportation grant funding. One option being considered is to work with the Federal Transit Administration to re-designate grant funds so they could be used for operational purposes, in an effort to avoid seeking additional funding from taxpayers.

A final decision on Loop Trolley operations will be made by the Board of Commissioners at a later date.