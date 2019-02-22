St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Bi-State Development is welcoming a new member to its Board of Commissioners. The agency announced yesterday that Herbert Simmons has been appointed to its Board.

Simmons, Director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, replaces Jeffrey Watson whose board term had expired. In his role as Director of St. Clair County EMA, Simmons is responsible for the emergency preparations for the County and oversight of its response to emergency incidents.

The Bi-State Development 10-member Board of Commissioners provides overall leadership and policy direction for the organization, and is comprised of five members from Illinois and five from Missouri.